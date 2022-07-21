Why is former tennis pro Mardy Fish in the 2022 3M Open?

We are coming off the year’s final major after an exciting end to the 2022 Open Championship. The PGA TOUR rolls into Blaine, Minnesota and TPC Twin Cities for the 2022 3M Open for its next tournament. The first round gets underway on Thursday, July 21, with the final round wrapping on Sunday, July 24. Cameron Champ won this event a year ago with a 15-under, finishing two strokes ahead of the three runner-ups.

Mardy Fish is a former professional tennis player. He turned pro in 2000 and retired from tennis in 2015. During his career, he was 302-219 as a singles competitor and rose to as high as No. 7 in the world in August of 2011. Fish has always been a talented golfer. He is among the favorites every year at the American Century Championship which is a celebrity golf tournament. Fish even won the tournament in 2020 and picked up wins at the Diamond Resorts Invitational in Orlando in both 2016 and 2018. Fish has been awarded a sponsorship exemption to play in this tournament as it is in his home state. This will be his debut on the PGA TOUR.

Tony Finau opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1100 odds. He is followed by Sungjae Im (+1600), Maverick McNealy (+1800), Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) and Cameron Tringale (+1800) as the golfers with the top five best odds to win the event. Fish does not have odds to win the tournament.