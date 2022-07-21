Kyrie Irving trade rumors: The latest on Nets PG

The Brooklyn Nets officially took a hard stance with Kyrie Irving, pulling a contract extension off the table due to his absentee nature and erratic behavior during his time with the organization. Irving’s talent has been matched by his unpredictability, which has made the Nets skeptical of committing long-term dollars to him. Complicating matters for Brooklyn is Kevin Durant’s trade request. The Nets still believe they can bring Durant back, which means Irving would be worth keeping around this upcoming season.

Irving is on a one-year deal, and even that decision showcased the point guard’s antics. He claimed he was bravely taking the additional $30 million by opting into his player option rather than taking a mid-level exception deal to join the Lakers. He was also scheduled to play in the Drew League, but didn’t show up.

Unfortunately for the Nets and Irving, this type of behavior has turned off the 29 other organizations when it comes to a trade and extension. The Lakers remain a threat due to their desire to get off Russell Westbrook’s deal and Irving’s connection with LeBron James. The Dallas Mavericks have also been linked to Irving at multiple points over the last season. The New York Knicks could also make a push for Irving.

For now, it seems like the Nets are willing to wait on dealing Irving. It seems like until Durant’s situation is resolved, Irving is going to stay in Brooklyn.