Donovan Mitchell trade rumors: The latest on Jazz SG

The Utah Jazz started their rebuilding process with a seismic trade, sending Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a host of draft picks and rotation players. The Jazz could flip some of those players during the season for more draft capital. Utah’s biggest trade chip remains star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. Here’s the latest on his situation.

The Jazz initially stated they wanted to re-tool around Mitchell rather than trade him, but Utah GM Justin Zanik also said they’d take calls on Mitchell. The New York Knicks are the primary contenders for Mitchell and even had a trade discussion about him with the Jazz, according to Shams Charania. Those talks haven’t gone much further. The Miami Heat are another potential landing spot for Mitchell, assuming the team strikes out on the Kevin Durant front.

Given what Gobert went for, a team would likely need to put together six first-round picks in some form to acquire Mitchell. That could include young players who the Jazz view as worthy of a first-round pick, like Quentin Grimes or Tyler Herro. For now, everything is calm on the Mitchell front. The Jazz are in no rush to make a move, so they can hold out for the best offer before going forward.