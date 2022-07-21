NFL rookie cards you should be investing in heading into 2022 season

Football is back. With training camp starting up and Week 1 on the horizon, it’s hard to hold in the excitement of the 2022-23 season.

If you’re reading this, you’re most likely looking for players to invest in before they have career years in the upcoming season.

Since bleachers were made of wood and players wore leather helmets, quarterbacks have been the most popular and sought-after position that sports card collectors seek. Those are the safe bets I will touch on, but I’m also going to throw a couple of Hail Marys to try and make you some profit.

Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

The former 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year is quickly becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He is my favorite to win MVP this year and currently the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to throw the most passing yards and passing touchdowns this season.

If not this year, I believe it’s a lock for him to win MVP at some point in his career. With five primetime games this season, along with some marquee matchups, Herbert will be a household name before we know it. While his rookie card market value for the year is at $119.81 on eBay, invest now because those prices should only go up.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts, drafted in the same class as Herbert, is in his “prove it” year. He got much-needed help this year in the acquisition of WR A.J. Brown and 2nd-year WR Devonta Smith. With this supporting cast around him and his ability to make plays with his feet, the ceiling is the roof, as the GOAT, Michael Jordan, once said.

Hurts is in for a big year, as long he can put it all together. That is a risk I’m willing to make. He is currently +2000 to win the MVP this season on DraftKings and is a great buy-low option for investors before he breaks out.

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

With the mischief Wilson has already gotten into this offseason, he has quietly become the topic of conversation. He also plays in New York, arguably the most popular city in the United States.

The Jets also surrounded him with some young talent in the 2022 first-round pick of WR Garrett Wilson and 2022 second-round RB Breece Hall. He also has the former 2021 second-round pick, WR Elijah Moore, who broke out at the end of last season. Wilson has the chance to emerge as the best quarterback out of the talented 2022 quarterback class. From the offseason news to the market he plays in, this will only help his rookie card stock.

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

The three-time Pro Bowler and the oldest out of this list finally has the best weapons of his career. Like Hurts, the Las Vegas Raiders hooked up Carr with one of the best wide receivers in the game, Davante Adams. Since Carr and Adams have that college connection at Fresno State, I expect them to have that spark early in the year and continue through the season. Not to mention, they just got former Patriots offensive mastermind Josh McDaniels as head coach.

Carr is in for a big season, and the expectation is that his 2014 rookie cards will see a massive spike if he leads them to the playoffs and has the best statistical year of his career. Vegas Dave is about to cash in on all the Derek Carr cards he bought.

Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Starting with the man who brought ‘The Griddy’ to the national stage. Jefferson is one of the brightest young wide receivers in the NFL. He should be in line to produce a record-breaking season with the Minnesota Vikings, who are moving away from their run-first offense and more to a pass-friendly attack. His receiving over/under line on DraftKings is currently set at 1,350 yards, which is higher than Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp, who had that breakout season last year.

The popularity with the younger and older generation will only ignite his rookie card from this year and beyond.

Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills

Davis is my dart throw on this list. This might be the last time to buy low on his rookie cards. Davis made his presence known after catching eight passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns against the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoffs last season. I expect massive things from him this year. He has the MVP favorite, Josh Allen, throwing him the ball, and only Stefon Diggs battling him for targets.

The Bills also have a legitimate chance to win the Super Bowl. They are currently the favorite at +600. Davis will have the opportunity to become a household name playing on the biggest stage. He is also the cheapest way into this list, with an eBay market value of $22.69 over the past year.

Defensive players

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Lastly, the only defensive player on my list is Micah Parsons. The 2021 First-team All-Pro, Rookie of the Year, and Pro Bowler took the league by storm. Parson plays for one of the most recognized organizations in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys. This only fuels his card stock price.

While defensive players don’t get as much love as the offensive players, I believe Parsons is already a future Hall of Famer, in my opinion. The time is now to buy his rookie cards.

Happy investing card collectors!