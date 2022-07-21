Pick on the Total for Thursday’s Giants-Dodgers Game

The season’s mid summer classic happened in Los Angeles and the first game between two National League teams after the All Star Break will take place in Dodger Stadium with the San Francisco Giants playing the Dodgers with one of their best pitchers going on Thursday.

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers (-150, 8.5)

Carlos Rodon has allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his nine starts since the beginning of June with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.66 ERA while his 2.14 FIP leads qualifying National League starters.

While the Giants back him up with a lineup that is third in the league in runs per game, the team has just two players with at least 10 home runs this season and are 21st in the league in batting average, hitting .238 as a collective.

The Dodgers will send Mitch White to the mound to hold down the Giants offense, as he’s allowed three runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts this season with a 4.04 ERA in those starts.

He’s backed up by a bullpen that ranks sixth in the league in bullpen ERA with a 2.91 ERA since June 8, the best mark in the National League in that time.

Much like the All Star Game, the second half of the season will begin with terrific pitching the bats being held silent.

The Play: Giants vs Dodgers Under 8.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.