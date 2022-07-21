Report: Nino Niederreiter signs two-year, $8 million deal with Predators

Free agent forward Nino Niederreiter has agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million deal with the Nashville Predators. Niederreiter has bounced around since being a first-round pick by the New York Islanders back in 2010. The Islanders dealt him to the Minnesota Wild, who then traded Niederreiter to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2019. He had signed a five-year, $26.25 million deal with the Wild before being dealt.

Niederreiter was a solid middle-six forward for the Hurricanes, who have finished in first place in the Metro Division two seasons in a row. He’s scored at least 20 goals in back-to-back campaigns. Niederreiter figures to make a solid third-line wing for Nashville, which is essentially bringing back the same roster from last season.