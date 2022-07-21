Report: Georgia, Kirby Smart agree on 10-year deal worth $112.5 million

The Georgia Bulldogs have locked up their championship-winning head coach. Kirby Smart and the school agreed to a 10-year deal worth $112.5 million, according to ESPN’s Chris Low. Smart has been one of the most successful college coaches in the country over the last five years, capping off his ascension with a national title in 2021-22.

Sources tell ESPN that @GeorgiaFootball coach Kirby Smart has agreed to a new 10-year deal worth a total of $112.5 million, making him one of the highest paid coaches in college football. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) July 21, 2022

Smart’s new deal is a sign of Georgia’s position in the new college football landscape. The Bulldogs are set to be leaders in the new expanded SEC, which is likely to one of the two power conferences developing. The Bulldogs have locked up Smart knowing he’s already run the gauntlet and can continue to deliver in what is expected to be a tougher road ahead. With both Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC, the Bulldogs will have two more power programs to contend with going forward.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Georgia is listed at +400 to win the 2022-23 national title.