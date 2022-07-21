Kyler Murray and Cardinals agree to 5-year contract extension worth $230.5 million

Update: Murray will become the second-highest paid quarterback in the league with $46.1 million annual salary. Only Aaron Rodgers currently makes more per season. He is now tied to the Cardinals through the 2028 season. His guaranteed money stands at $160 million.

Update: Murray and the Cardinals have agreed to the contract extension on a new 5-year deal, per Rapoport. We’ll update with the numbers when they are reported.

It’s been a contentious offseason for quarterback Kyler Murray and his team the Arizona Cardinals. Murray made it known he wanted a big contract extension and left little doubt that he wasn’t happy with how things were going early this offseason. It now looks like Murray will get his wish and receive a “monster extension,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.