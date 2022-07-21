Saints place Michael Thomas on PUP list to start training camp

The New Orleans Saints will be without their star wide receiver Michael Thomas to start training camp, per ESPN’s Field Yates. This isn’t a surprise, as recent reports have him still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered way back in 2020. The good news is that there is a video of him running routes earlier this month and he is expected to come off the PUP list early in camp.

Thomas didn’t play one game in 2021 and only seven games in 2020, all related to his ankle. In 2019 he broke the record for most receptions with a whopping 149 as Drew Brees’ arm began to fail him and Thomas’ ability to get open on short routes remained great.

The Saints added Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave this offseason, which is a big improvement over last season. Nobody really knows how Thomas will look this season and a setback is always a possibility, but he can also be had for cheap and if he is healthy, will be useful in fantasy.