When is the next LIV Tour event?

LIV Golf will return during the weekend of July 29-31 from the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. It marks the third event held since the LIV Golf Invitational Series since began in early June. The team draft for the event will take place on July 27.

The 48-man field for the Bedminster event will include former major winners Patrick Reed, Bryson Dechambeau, Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel. The individual winner will be slated to receive $4 million in addition to the potential for team winnings up to $3 million for a first-place finish.

Designed by Tom Fazio, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster is 7,580 yards and notably hosted the 2017 U.S. Women Open, won by Sung Hyun Park. The course was previously selected to host the 2022 PGA Championship. But the PGA TOUR stripped the course of its hosting rights after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. The event was held at Southern Hills instead.