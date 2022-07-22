2022 Advanced Stats for Conference USA Football

Like many other college football conferences, Conference USA is going to play its last season this year with its current membership. UAB, Florida Atlantic, UNC-Charlotte, University of North Texas, Rice and UTSA are all expected to join the American Athletic Conference starting in 2023. The C-USA will replace them with Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State in 2023.

In the upcoming season, the SP+ and returning production suggest we could see a new top team in the C-USA. UTSA nearly went undefeated on their way to becoming the 2021 C-USA champions. Can they repeat that effort in 2022?

SP+ rankings

The defending champ UTSA Roadrunners have an SP+ overall ranking of 67 heading into the season. While that is impressive, it is actually UAB with the best overall mark for the conference. Head coach Bill Clark is retiring and Bryant Vincent is being promoted to interim head coach, and the Blazers are expected to be carried by their defense.

Western Kentucky is the second-best team in the conference ranked 62nd overall with an offensive SP+ ranked 30th. Quarterback Bailey Zappe is gone for the Hilltoppers, but expectations are high for grad transfer Jarret Doege and redshirt freshman Chance McDonald.

2022 CUSA SP+ Ranking Team Offense SP+ Defense SP+ Ranking Team Offense SP+ Defense SP+ 112 Charlotte 29.7 (56) 41.4 (130) 98 FAU 23.8 (91) 31.6 (98) 127 FIU 19.9 (113) 42.0 (131) 66 Liberty 28.6 (65) 27.1 (72) 106 MTSU 21.2 (102) 31.6 (99) 88 North Texas 24.8 (85) 30.0 (88) 125 Rice 16.6 (127) 36.2 (120) 53 UAB 28.9 (63) 23.3 (44) 102 UTEP 20.1 (112) 29.3 (82) 67 UTSA 32.3 (37) 30.7 (91) 62 WKU 34.6 (30) 31.4 (96)

Returning production

Even though UTSA nearly went undefeated a season ago, they have the fourth-best returning production in the conference. Even with a 3-5 conference and a 5-7 overall record in 2021, Charlotte takes the honor of having the best returning production with 75.34% overall and 82.98% on offense. That offensive rank actually is the 11th best overall among the 132 teams included. The second-highest ranked C-USA team with returning production is the UTEP Miners with 72.96%.

2022 CUSA Returning Talent Team Overall Returning Production National Rank Offense National Rank Defense National Rank Offense Overall Returning QB % Returning OL % Defense Overall Kicker Starts Punter Starts Team Overall Returning Production National Rank Offense National Rank Defense National Rank Offense Overall Returning QB % Returning OL % Defense Overall Kicker Starts Punter Starts Charlotte 74% 22 83% 11 68% 45 7 100.00% 57.13% 7 0 12 FIU 46% 124 53% 99 45% 118 2 50.07% 36.89% 3 12 0 FAU 59% 85 73% 37 51% 107 8 90.67% 75.42% 5 3 0 Louisiana Tech 52% 113 45% 116 60% 75 6 1.45% 65.05% 8 12 0 Middle Tennessee 49% 120 55% 93 53% 103 2 75.16% 35.42% 6 13 13 North Texas 74% 23 84% 9 62% 70 7 100.00% 80.95% 4 12 13 Rice 60% 83 51% 104 70% 37 6 40.46% 61.13% 7 9 12 UAB 66% 62 64% 67 68% 44 5 83.04% 54.22% 5 13 13 UTEP 71% 35 66% 59 80% 15 6 100.00% 67.14% 7 13 13 UTSA 72% 31 82% 13 63% 68 8 92.62% 65.12% 4 0 14 WKU 54% 106 43% 121 66% 53 4 37.97% 44.58% 5 14 0

Positional talent data

UTSA finally gets the respect they earned last year and is given the best full roster rank in the conference. FAU is ranked second overall which is largely due to their second-best quarterback and running back duo as expectations are high for grad transfer quarterback N’Kosi Perry and running backs Johnny Ford and Marvin Scott III. FIU went winless in conference play in 2021, but with the third-highest ranked running back, wide receiver and tight end groups they should be able to improve on that mark this season.

2022 CUSA Talent Team Team Talent National Rank Team Talent Player Average Team Composite National Rank Team Composite Player Average 6 Year Average Recrutiing Class Rank Team Team Talent National Rank Team Talent Player Average Team Composite National Rank Team Composite Player Average 6 Year Average Recrutiing Class Rank Charlotte 109 80.86 113 82.76 111.00 FIU 77 82.76 98 82.04 82.50 FAU 69 83.83 104 82.41 76.17 Louisiana Tech 86 81.89 91 83.69 90.33 Middle Tennessee 107 81.04 110 83.68 101.00 North Texas 88 82.07 109 81.96 91.00 Rice 118 79.34 116 83.11 108.00 UAB 90 81.75 94 82.47 99.17 UTEP 126 78.02 130 80.45 127.83 UTSA 78 82.7 73 84.47 86.00 WKU 97 80.65 93 82.47 93.83

Latest win totals from DraftKings Sportsbook

2022 CUSA Win Totals Team Over Under Team Over Under Charlotte Over 4.5 -105 Under 4.5 -115 FIU Over 3 -120 Under 3 +100 Florida Atlantic Over 5.5 -150 Under 5.5 +130 Louisiana Tech Over 4.5 -110 Under 4.5 -110 Middle Tennessee Over 5.5 -105 Under 5.5 -115 North Texas Over 6.5 +100 Under 6.5 -120 Rice Over 3.5 +110 Under 3.5 -130 UAB Over 8.5 +130 Under 8.5 -150 UTEP Over 5.5 -125 Under 5.5 +105 UTSA Over 8.5 +130 Under 8.5 -150 Western Kentucky Over 8.5 +120 Under 8.5 -140

Returning production and positional talent data compiled by Seth Varnadore. You can find him on Twitter and YouTube at Varnadore Films where he does game film breakdowns of teams all over college football.

SP+ data compiled by ESPN’s Bill Connelly.