Tour de France results: Who won Stage 19, who leads overall standings

We break down the results from stage 19 on Friday.

By David Fucillo
Christophe Laporte of France and Team Jumbo - Visma celebrates winning during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 19 a 188,3km stage from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 22, 2022 in Cahors, France. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Frenchman Christophe Laporte became the first rider from his country to win a Tour de France stage this year, with a sprint at the end pulling him away from the final group to cross the line more than a full second than the rest of the pack.

Laporte wins a stage for the fifth time in his career, and for his third different team. There was no change at the top of the GC, with soon-to-be winner Jonas Vingegaard staying 3:21 of Tadej Pogacar. Team Jumbo - Visma now has three of the four jerseys, including Vingegaard’s yellow entering the individual time trial tomorrow.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 19.

Stage 19 top finishers

  1. C. Laporte, Jumbo - Visma: 03h 52’ 04
  2. J. Philipsen, Alpecin - Deceuninck: 03h 52’ 05
  3. A. Dainese, Team Dsm: Same time
  4. F. Senechal, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team: Same time
  5. T. Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates: Same time
  6. A. Capiot, Team Arkea - Samsic: Same time
  7. D. Groenewegen, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco: Same time
  8. H. Hofstetter, Team Arkea - Samsic: Same time
  9. L. Mezgec, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco: Same time
  10. C. Ewan, Lotto Soudal: Same time

