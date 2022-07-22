Tour de France results: Who won Stage 19, who leads overall standings

Frenchman Christophe Laporte became the first rider from his country to win a Tour de France stage this year, with a sprint at the end pulling him away from the final group to cross the line more than a full second than the rest of the pack.

Laporte wins a stage for the fifth time in his career, and for his third different team. There was no change at the top of the GC, with soon-to-be winner Jonas Vingegaard staying 3:21 of Tadej Pogacar. Team Jumbo - Visma now has three of the four jerseys, including Vingegaard’s yellow entering the individual time trial tomorrow.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 19.

Stage 19 top finishers