Tour de France results: Who won Stage 19, who leads overall standings

Frenchman Christophe Laporte became the first rider from his country to win a Tour de France stage this year, with a sprint at the end pulling him away from the final group to cross the line more than a full second than the rest of the pack.
Laporte wins a stage for the fifth time in his career, and for his third different team. There was no change at the top of the GC, with soon-to-be winner Jonas Vingegaard staying 3:21 of Tadej Pogacar. Team Jumbo - Visma now has three of the four jerseys, including Vingegaard’s yellow entering the individual time trial tomorrow.
Below are the top finishers from Stage 19.
Stage 19 top finishers
- C. Laporte, Jumbo - Visma: 03h 52’ 04
- J. Philipsen, Alpecin - Deceuninck: 03h 52’ 05
- A. Dainese, Team Dsm: Same time
- F. Senechal, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team: Same time
- T. Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates: Same time
- A. Capiot, Team Arkea - Samsic: Same time
- D. Groenewegen, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco: Same time
- H. Hofstetter, Team Arkea - Samsic: Same time
- L. Mezgec, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco: Same time
- C. Ewan, Lotto Soudal: Same time