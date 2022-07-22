 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for CRC Brakleen 150 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s CRC Brakleen 150 qualifying on Friday at Pocono Raceway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Parker Kligerman, driver of the #75 Food Country USA/Tide Chevrolet, crosses the finish line to win over Zane Smith, driver of the #38 Boot Barn Ford, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 09, 2022 in Lexington, Ohio. Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images

The Truck Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania this weekend for the CRC Brakleen 150. The Tricky Triangle of the Pocono Raceway will play host to the event. This will be the 13th time this race has been held at this track. In 2021, John Hunter Nemechek took the win in a blistering 1:13:35. This is one of the quickest races on the race scheduled and should last around an hour and 15 minutes.

Qualifying will take place on Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1. The Pocono Raceway will utilize a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all cars. Then, each driver will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. Their times will determine the race grid, with the fastest car winning the coveted pole position.

How to watch qualifying for the CRC Brakleen 150

Date: Friday, July 22
Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Live or using the Fox Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

2022 CRC Brakleen 150 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Kaz Grala 2
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Tyler Hill 5
5 Norm Benning 6
6 Austin Hill 7
7 Blaine Perkins 9
8 Spencer Boyd 12
9 Tanner Gray 15
10 Tyler Ankrum 16
11 Ryan Preece 17
12 Chandler Smith 18
13 Derek Kraus 19
14 Jesse Little 20
15 Max Gutierrez 22
16 Grant Enfinger 23
17 Jack Wood 24
18 Matt DiBenedetto 25
19 Tate Fogleman 26
20 Bryan Dauzat 28
21 Kaden Honeycutt 30
22 Josh Reaume 33
23 Zane Smith 38
24 Dean Thompson 40
25 Carson Hocevar 42
26 Armani Williams 43
27 Kris Wright 44
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 Corey Heim 51
30 Stewart Friesen 52
31 Timmy Hill 56
32 Chase Purdy 61
33 Todd Bodine 62
34 Ty Majeski 66
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Colby Howard 91
37 Christian Eckes 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

