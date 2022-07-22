How to watch NASCAR qualifying for CRC Brakleen 150 truck race via live online stream

The Truck Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania this weekend for the CRC Brakleen 150. The Tricky Triangle of the Pocono Raceway will play host to the event. This will be the 13th time this race has been held at this track. In 2021, John Hunter Nemechek took the win in a blistering 1:13:35. This is one of the quickest races on the race scheduled and should last around an hour and 15 minutes.

Qualifying will take place on Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1. The Pocono Raceway will utilize a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all cars. Then, each driver will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. Their times will determine the race grid, with the fastest car winning the coveted pole position.

How to watch qualifying for the CRC Brakleen 150

Date: Friday, July 22

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Live or using the Fox Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.