Qualifying canceled, Zane Smith has pole position for Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 Truck race at Pocono Raceway

Update: Friday’s qualifying has been canceled due to weather. Zane Smith is awarded the pole position for Saturday's race.

Starting Lineup will be set per the rule book. — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) July 22, 2022

NASCAR’s Truck Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania this weekend for the 2022 CRC Brakleen 150. The Tricky Triangle of the Pocono Raceway will host to the event. This will be the 13th time this race has been held at this track. In 2021, John Hunter Nemechek took the win in a blistering 1:13:35. This is one of the quickest races on the race scheduled and should last around an hour and 15 minutes.

Qualifying for the race will take place on Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The Pocono Raceway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. The drivers will get a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all the competing trucks. Then, each driver will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be settled, and the fastest truck will earn the pole position for Saturday’s race.

Nemechek has the best odds to make it back-to-back wins at this race installed at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Zane Smith (+500), Ryan Preece (+550), Corey Heim (+600) and Austin Hill (+600) round out the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s CRC Brakleeen 150 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.