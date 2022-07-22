 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Qualifying canceled, Zane Smith has pole position for Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 Truck race at Pocono Raceway

We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s CR Brakleen 150 truck race as qualifying wraps.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Timmy Hill, driver of the #56 Hill Motorsports Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 09, 2022 in Lexington, Ohio. Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Update: Friday’s qualifying has been canceled due to weather. Zane Smith is awarded the pole position for Saturday's race.

NASCAR’s Truck Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania this weekend for the 2022 CRC Brakleen 150. The Tricky Triangle of the Pocono Raceway will host to the event. This will be the 13th time this race has been held at this track. In 2021, John Hunter Nemechek took the win in a blistering 1:13:35. This is one of the quickest races on the race scheduled and should last around an hour and 15 minutes.

Qualifying for the race will take place on Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The Pocono Raceway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. The drivers will get a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all the competing trucks. Then, each driver will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be settled, and the fastest truck will earn the pole position for Saturday’s race.

Nemechek has the best odds to make it back-to-back wins at this race installed at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Zane Smith (+500), Ryan Preece (+550), Corey Heim (+600) and Austin Hill (+600) round out the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s CRC Brakleeen 150 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 CRC Brakleen 150 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Zane Smith 38
2 Chandler Smith 18
3 Carson Hocevar 42
4 Stewart Friesen 52
5 Christian Eckes 98
6 Ty Majeski 66
7 Derek Kraus 19
8 Grant Enfinger 23
9 Kaz Grala 2
10 Colby Howard 91
11 Ben Rhodes 99
12 John Hunter Nemechek 4
13 Matt Crafton 88
14 Tyler Ankrum 16
15 Chase Purdy 61
16 Matt DiBenedetto 25
17 Corey Heim 51
18 Tanner Gray 15
19 Hailie Deegan 1
20 Timmy Hill 56
21 Spencer Boyd 12
22 Ryan Preece 17
23 Lawless Alan 45
24 Kris Wright 44
25 Jack Wood 24
26 Dean Thompson 40
27 Max Gutierrez 22
28 Blaine Perkins 9
29 Armani Williams 43
30 Josh Reaume 33
31 Austin Hill 7
32 Jesse Little 20
33 Kaden Honeycutt 30
34 Todd Bodine 62
35 Tyler Hill 5
36 Tate Fogleman 26

More From DraftKings Nation