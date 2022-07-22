Vikings training camp battles to watch ahead of 2022 fantasy football drafts

The Minnesota Vikings will enter into a new era with head coach Kevin O’Connell with one position group to track among the skill positions. The wide receivers behind the duo of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen could develop into an interesting battle throughout the preseason.

In this series, we will look at the most important fantasy football position battles for each NFL team. Opportunity is king in fantasy, as you can’t produce fantasy statistics without getting on the field. So, the first step when looking for value plays is to project — correctly — which players will win training camp battles.

Here’s a look at our picks to win the training camp battles for the Minnesota Vikings ahead of your 2022 fantasy football drafts.

WR battle

K.J. Osborn vs. Jalen Nailor vs. Bisi Johnson vs. Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The Vikings are likely to throw the ball more than they did last season with Kevin O’Connell in charge of things, and it will be interesting to see if anybody will be worthy of starter consideration when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are available. K.J. Osborn put together a solid season in Year 2 with 50 catches for 655 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2021. Bisi Johnson missed all of last season (torn ACL), Ihmir Smith-Marsette is a second-year player and Jalen Nailor was selected in the sixth round this spring.

Our pick to win: K.J. Osborn

The Vikings No. 3 option last season appears in line to continue on in this role, and it will be interesting to evaluate what the passing play percentages are in the Vikings offense under new direction. Minnesota has one of the best wide receivers in the league and a solid duo of playmakers, but there could still be additional opportunities for Osborn to operate as a decent fantasy asset.