Tour de France, Stage 19: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France heads to its final competitive stage, with only today’s 188.3 km sojourn and tomorrow’s time trial between Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard and the top of the podium in Paris.

He’ll still need to turn aside two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar for two more days, but with a 3:26 advantage, the leader of Team Jumbo-Visma looks to be well on his way to victory. But expect Pogacar to attempt to attack once more to try and cut into the deficit wherever possible on Friday.

TV schedule

Date: Friday, July 22

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

J. Vingegaard, Jumbo - Visma: 71:53:34 total time T. Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates +3:26 G. Thomas, Ineos Grenadiers +8:00 D. Gaudu, Groupama - Fdj +11:05 N. Quintana, Team Arkea - Samsic: +13:35

Stage winner

Jasper Philipsen +260

Fabio Jakobsen +380

Wout Van Aert +550

Mads Pedersen +800

Dylan Groenewegen +800

Caleb Ewan +800

Peter Sagan +2000

Alberto Dainese +3500

Danny Van Poppel +3500

Alexander Kristoff +4000

Alberto Bettiol +4000

Nils Politt +4000

Michael Matthews +5000

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard -5000

Tadej Pogacar +1800

Geraint Thomas +20000

David Gaudu +80000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300