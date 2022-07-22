 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tour de France, Stage 19: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 19 of the 2022 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By Collin Sherwin

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UAE Team Emirates team’s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the best young rider’s white jersey (R) cycles in a breakaway in front of Jumbo-Visma team’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey during the final kilometers of the 18th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 143,2 km between Lourdes and Hautacam in the Pyrenees mountains in southwestern France, on July 21, 2022. Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 Tour de France heads to its final competitive stage, with only today’s 188.3 km sojourn and tomorrow’s time trial between Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard and the top of the podium in Paris.

He’ll still need to turn aside two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar for two more days, but with a 3:26 advantage, the leader of Team Jumbo-Visma looks to be well on his way to victory. But expect Pogacar to attempt to attack once more to try and cut into the deficit wherever possible on Friday.

TV schedule

Date: Friday, July 22
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Image of map of Stage 19 of the 2022 Tour de France from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors.
Map of Stage 19 of the 2022 Tour de France from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors.
Image of elevation profile of Stage 19 of the 2022 Tour de France from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors.
Elevation profile of Stage 19 of the 2022 Tour de France from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors.

Current leaderboard

  1. J. Vingegaard, Jumbo - Visma: 71:53:34 total time
  2. T. Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates +3:26
  3. G. Thomas, Ineos Grenadiers +8:00
  4. D. Gaudu, Groupama - Fdj +11:05
  5. N. Quintana, Team Arkea - Samsic: +13:35

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Jasper Philipsen +260
Fabio Jakobsen +380
Wout Van Aert +550
Mads Pedersen +800
Dylan Groenewegen +800
Caleb Ewan +800
Peter Sagan +2000
Alberto Dainese +3500
Danny Van Poppel +3500
Alexander Kristoff +4000
Alberto Bettiol +4000
Nils Politt +4000
Michael Matthews +5000

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard -5000
Tadej Pogacar +1800
Geraint Thomas +20000
David Gaudu +80000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

More From DraftKings Nation