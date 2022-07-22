Tour de France, Stage 19: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France heads to its final competitive stage, with only today’s 188.3 km sojourn and tomorrow’s time trial between Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard and the top of the podium in Paris.
He’ll still need to turn aside two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar for two more days, but with a 3:26 advantage, the leader of Team Jumbo-Visma looks to be well on his way to victory. But expect Pogacar to attempt to attack once more to try and cut into the deficit wherever possible on Friday.
TV schedule
Date: Friday, July 22
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- J. Vingegaard, Jumbo - Visma: 71:53:34 total time
- T. Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates +3:26
- G. Thomas, Ineos Grenadiers +8:00
- D. Gaudu, Groupama - Fdj +11:05
- N. Quintana, Team Arkea - Samsic: +13:35
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Jasper Philipsen +260
Fabio Jakobsen +380
Wout Van Aert +550
Mads Pedersen +800
Dylan Groenewegen +800
Caleb Ewan +800
Peter Sagan +2000
Alberto Dainese +3500
Danny Van Poppel +3500
Alexander Kristoff +4000
Alberto Bettiol +4000
Nils Politt +4000
Michael Matthews +5000
Overall winner
Jonas Vingegaard -5000
Tadej Pogacar +1800
Geraint Thomas +20000
David Gaudu +80000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300