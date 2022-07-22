Breaking down cut line for the 2022 3M Open

The PGA TOUR tees off the second round of the 2022 3M Open on Friday at 5:50 a.m. ET, and veteran Scott Piercy is tied with Korea’s Sungjae Im at -6 following 18 holes of play. The duo holds a two-shot lead on the rest of the field at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

After first trios tee off on Friday, the afternoon groups begin at 1:00 p.m. ET. It should be about 2:30 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the 3M as of now?

Right now 72 players are at +1 or better, with 22 golfers on the actual number heading into Friday’s second round. That line could hold, but if it moves it’s more likely towards even par than +2 considering the field strength and course conditions.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Tennis star Mardy Fish is a +3-handicap that has won the American Century Championship for celebrities and other sports starts previously, but he’s +10 and will take his backhand and sponsors exemption home following today’s action.

Hideki Matsuyama withdrew following an opening 77 that included putting three balls in the water on No. 18. Jason Dufner at +5 has plenty of work to do, with defending champion Cameron Champ at +4 needing some birdies to make the weekend.