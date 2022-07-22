Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, July 22

The MLB will return to a large slate for the first time since the All-Star Break with 28 of 30 teams scheduled to take the field on Friday, July 22. Every contest will take place at night with the first game getting started at 6:40 p.m. ET when the Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, July 22

Giants Moneyline (+120)

The San Francisco Giants lost their first game back from the All-Star Game last night in a 9-6 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but these are fairly solid odds for them to even the series in Game 2. Logan Webb has a 2.83 ERA heading into start No. 20, and both offenses rank inside the top three in runs per game, so this one could go either way. Let’s ride with the Giants getting a slightly higher payout.

The Milwaukee Brewers limped to the finish line heading into the All-Star Break, but Corbin Burnes can be relied on to get off to a strong start to the unofficial second half of the season. Last year’s Cy Young winner has a 2.14 ERA, while the Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela will be activated from the injured list with a 4.95 ERA through 13 starts in 2022.

Cardinals-Reds Under 10 runs (-115)

This total seems far too high for a couple offenses that are nowhere near elite and starting pitchers who have been fine in 2022. Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright has a 3.00 ERA through 18 starts, and Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft has a 4.45 ERA, giving up 5 combined runs over his last two starts, a span of 11 innings. Offensively, the Cardinals are slightly better than average in OPS, while the Reds rank No. 25 in that category.

Yu Darvish Under 5.5 strikeouts (-140)

The San Diego Padres starting pitcher has seen his strikeout numbers dip in 2022 with an 8.3 K/9 after hovering around 10 in every season of his career. At this point, there is enough of a sample size showing evidence he has fallen a bit his strikeout ability, and he will face a New York Mets lineup that strikes out the fourth-fewest times per game (7.6).

