MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, July 22

The MLB is back with nearly a full slate with 14 games scheduled to be played on Friday, July 22, and all but one of them are featured on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. Below is a preview of the top pitchers and hitters available to be selected along with a couple value plays to consider before submitting your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Max Scherzer, NYM vs. SD ($10,400) — The New York Mets starting pitcher is the most expensive thrower of the night and made three starts in July after an extended stay on the injured list. In 11 starts in Year 1 with the Mets, Scherzer has a 6-1 record and 2.22 ERA heading into Friday’s start against the San Diego Padres.

Corbin Burnes, MIL vs. COL ($10,200) — The Milwaukee Brewers ace won the Cy Young last season, and his excellence on the mound has continued in 2022. In 18 starts, Burnes has a 7-4 record with a 2.14 ERA as he gets ready to face the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. BAL ($6,200) — The New York Yankees star first baseman extended his league-leading home run total in Game 2 of yesterday’s doubleheader against the Houston Astros. Judge has 34 homers with 73 RBIs this season.

Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL vs. LAA ($6,100) — The Atlanta Braves outfielder will get his unofficial second half of the MLB started on Friday night with a home matchup with the Los Angeles Angels. On the season, Acuna has 8 home runs and 22 RBIs with a .265 batting average and .363 on-base percentage.

Value Pitcher

Jameson Taillon, NYY vs. BAL ($8,300) — The Yankees pitcher has a fantastic matchup to put up impressive numbers against the Baltimore Orioles, and this is an affordable price. Taillon has a 10-2 record with a 3.86 ERA, and the Orioles average the sixth-most strikeouts per game (8.8).

Value Hitter

Pete Alonso, NYM vs. SD ($4,600) — The Mets hitter is still the league leader in RBIs with 78, and he will head into Friday’s game with 24 home runs. Alonso has a .339 on-base percentage and ranks No. 14 in slugging percentage (.517).