Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Friday, July 22

There will be 14-games for the MLB slate on Friday, July 22. The action gets started later than usual at 6:40 p.m. ET as the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds in an NL Central clash. With nearly every team in action, the amount of potential bets is staggering. Here are our favorite MLB player props for Friday, July 22.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, July 22

Shohei Ohtani over 8.5 strikeouts (+110)

Do you remember that Marvel post-credit scene where Thanos puts on the Infinity Gauntlet and says “fine, I’ll do it myself”? That’s Ohtani when he takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels. If you take a look at the last 15 games the Angels played, the only three that they won were started by Ohtani. In them, he struck out 11, 10 and 12 batters and has been a machine on the mound. Even with a high strike out line, Ohtani should punch out at least nine Atlanta hitters on Friday.

Austin Hays over 0.5 hits (-260)

The Baltimore Orioles are heading into the second half of the season in a much better position than projected. They finished 11-2 in their final 13 games, and one of their contributors has been Austin Hays. The left fielder has played in 85 games this year and is hitting .270 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 46 RBI. He is 6-11 against New York Yankees starter Jameson Taillon heading into Friday and will tally at least one hit in this game.

Max Scherzer to record a win (+120)

On Friday, Scherzer and the New York Mets take on the San Diego Padres. This will be Scherzer’s first start in the second half of the season. In his last start, he went 6.1 innings and gave up eight hits and two earned runs while striking out 11. He remains one of the best pitchers in baseball. He has picked up the win in two of his last four starts and has a great chance to record the win on Friday against a struggling San Diego team.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.