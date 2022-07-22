How much money does the winner of the 2022 Tour de France receive?

There’s probably not a sporting event in the world with a more complicated pay structure than the Tour de France. The three-plus week event pays riders and teams based on both daily and overall performance, as well as for special competitions within the race.

A total of 2,282,000 Euros are available. Right now on currency markets, €1.00 in EUR is worth $1.02 in USD.

Daily stage payouts

Each day riders compete for a total of €28,650, with €11,000 going to the winner of the stage. Here’s the full daily payout for each of the 21 stages, which goes only to the first 20 riders across the line.

€11,000 €5,500 €2,800 €1,500 €830 €780 €730 €670 €650 €600 €540 €470 €440 €340 to 20th place: €300

Points race

The green jersey is given to the winner of the sprint competition at the Tour, which this year has already been locked up by Wout van Aert of Belgium due to the margin of his lead. He gets €300 per day as well for wearing maillot verte, and the top three racers across each scored checkpoint receive €1,500, €1,000, €500.

The top eight racers at the end of the points race receive the following payouts at the end of the Tour.

€25,000 (Wout van Aert) €15,000 €10,000 €4,000 €3,500 €3,000 €2,500 €2,000

King of the Mountains

The polka dot jersey is given to the winner of the King of the Mountains competition. Whomever is wearing it each day receives €300 per day, and the first rider across the checkpoints at the top of mountains also grab additional cash based on the grade of the hill that’s been covered.

For the “hors categorie” climbs, which are the steepest for the entire race, the first three riders across the checkpoint receive €800, €450, and €300. But only the first rider across a 4th category grade hill is paid, and receives €200.

The top eight racers at the end of the King of the Mountains competition receive the following payouts at the end of the Tour.

€25,000 €15,000 €10,000 €4,000 €3,500 €3,000 €2,500 €2,000

Young rider prize money

All riders under 25 compete for the white jersey, which often ends up going to the man in second place a the actual leader of the race is often in yellow with stars such as Tadej Pogacar winning the Tour twice already at age 21 and 22. Each day the first man under 25 across the line receives an additional €500, with the holder of the white jersey getting €300 per stage as well.

The top five racers at the end of the Young Rider competition receive the following payouts at the end of the Tour.

€20,000 €15,000 €10,000 €5,000

Team prize money

Teams are paid as well, with the three best riders from each team scored after each stage. Each day’s winning team receives €2,800, and 24 teams entered the 2022 Tour de France, with each limited to just a total of eight riders.

But the big prizes are at the end of the race, with the top five teams receiving the following bonuses.

€50,000 €30,000 €20,000 €12,000 €8,000

General Classification prize money

At the end of the race in Paris, the Top 19 riders in the General Classification take home the big cash. The winner walks away with €500,000, though much of that will be distributed to his teammates as well.

Here’s the final payout after all is said and done for riders at the 2022 Tour de France.