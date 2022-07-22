VSiN Top Stories for Friday, July 22

What To Bet On This Weekend

It is yet another busy weekend around the globe, as we’ve got golf in Minnesota, UFC in London, NASCAR in Pennsylvania and Formula 1 in France. Best part? We’ve got you covered for all of it!

3M Open Rolls Ahead

Second-round action starts at 7:50 a.m. ET at TPC Twin Cities, with Tony Finau and Emiliano Grillo set to go off at 8:23 and 8:34, respectively. Those two are among the group tied for third, two shots behind Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im, whose opening-round 65s paced the field. See and hear what our experts had to say before you make your second-round bets.

Wes Reynolds: Our official tournament preview, including stats to know, course info and best bets from Wes for the action at TPC Twn Cities. READ MORE

Long Shots Podcast: Wes and Matt Youmans teamed up for a 20-minute 3M Open preview with special guest Josh Culp from NBC Sports Edge. LISTEN HERE

UFC Across the Pond

UFC Fight Night 208 will be capped off by a heavyweight main event between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes in London. The O2 Arena will host 14 matches, including Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis, Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir and a lightweight battle of interesting prospects between England’s Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt.

Lou Finocchiaro: Lou wrote up his best bets for the main event and the Pimblett vs. Leavitt bout. READ MORE

First Strike Podcast: Host Dave Ross took a first look with Mr. Finocchiaro that you can hear HERE, but look for the extended version with multiple MMA analysts and best bets later today.

NASCAR at the “Tricky Triangle”

One of the more unique tracks in NASCAR is Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA. Known as the “Tricky Triangle”, Pocono is part road course, part oval. The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA) comes your way on Sunday.

VSiN NASCAR Hub: Steve Makinen’s simulation results, driver power ratings and updated odds are all part what you can find in our NASCAR Hub. GO HERE

Gone Racin’ Podcast: Former NASCAR driver Brendan Gaughan returned this week to chat with Jeff Motley and share best bets and race analysis. LISTEN HERE

Messieurs, Démarrez Vos Moteurs

That’s French for “Gentlemen, start your engines” (at least according to Google translate). The F1 race this Sunday (9 a.m. ET, ESPN) is at Circuit Paul Ricard.

Racing Lines Podcast: Mikhail Miranda and Wes Reynolds previewed the French Grand Prix, including Mikhail’s top plays. LISTEN HERE

All 30 Teams in Action on Friday

Only eight teams returned to the field on Thursday across six games, as two doubleheaders were played to kick off the second half. Everybody is in action on Friday, though, including some outstanding pitching matchups. Can we interest you in Yu Darvish vs. Max Scherzer for Padres/Mets? How about Shohei Ohtani against the Braves? Logan Webb and Tyler Anderson continue the Giants/Dodgers series. Kevin Gausman and Nate Eovaldi square off in Blue Jays/Red Sox. What a slate!

Adam Burke: Adam’s daily best bets and market report with thoughts on the day’s action (posted early afternoon ET). GO HERE

Derek Carty: We have daily MLB betting capsules going up mid-to-late morning (ET) from Derek and EV Analytics that incorporate projections from THE BAT. Check them out HERE. (give the page a few seconds to load the script)

Josh Appelbaum: Today’s sharp report on MLB action. HERE.

Dave Tuley: Tuley’s Takes features a recap of last night and best bets for today GO HERE.

Second-Half Lookahead from Our Experts

Burke: Adam wrote up some betting angles as the second half begins. ADJUSTED WIN TOTAL PICKS | PLAY ON/AGAINST TEAMS | BEST RUN LINE TEAMS

Steve Makinen: Steve also gave his spin on some second-half angles. TEAM TENDENCIES | REST OF SEASON SIMULATION

Matt Youmans: Thoughts from bettors and bookmakers on the AL MVP race. KEEP READING.

Josh Appelbaum: What does the money movement thus far indicate about the AL MVP and other season awards? FIND OUT HERE.