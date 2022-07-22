Breaking down betting odds for Jimmy Garoppolo’s next team

Odds have officially dropped at DraftKings Sportsbook for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s new team. The current San Francisco 49ers QB has been approved to seek a trade as the team looks to turn the franchise over to second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

Jimmy Garoppolo Next Team:



+275: Seahawks

+400: Texans

+500: Giants

+800: Buccaneers

+1000: Dolphins, Browns

+1200: Saints, Falcons pic.twitter.com/lOGGPH1jQT — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) July 22, 2022

Breaking down the odds

The Seattle Seahawks having the best odds are a little bit of a surprise. Don’t get me wrong, staring down Drew Lock and Geno Smith in their quarterback room should have them jumping at the chance to land Jimmy G. The surprise is just because it wouldn’t make a lot of sense for the 49ers to send him to a divisional opponent.

The Houston Texans seem content rolling with Davis Mills as they try to distance themselves from the end of the Deshaun Watson era. Garoppolo would certainly be an upgrade at a minimum in the experience department. The New York Giants don’t seem sold on Daniel Jones being the future of their franchise, so Garoppolo would make sense as they continue to consider their options.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are my pick to land Garoppolo. That isn’t worth much, but there have been rumblings around the league that they are interested in bringing him in to be the heir apparent to Tom Brady. The pair would reunite from their days in New England, but Brady wants to play even past 2022, so they may not make a move for Jimmy G just yet.

The Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns don’t make much sense with the 2022 quarterbacks they have on the roster. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons both have short-term options at quarterback ahead of the 2022 season, and if they don’t pan out, a move to Jimmy G could work.

Garoppolo has been in the NFL for eight years. He spent the first three with the New England Patriots and has been with the 49ers since 2017. Garoppolo has played in 63 games and has thrown for 11,852 yards and 71 touchdowns with 38 interceptions for his career.

