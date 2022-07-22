Vince McMahon retires as WWE chief amid sexual misconduct probe

UPDATE: Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan (who is the President and Chief Revenue Office of WWE) will act as co-CEOs.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will serve as co-CEOs of WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/gF74W3krmj — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) July 22, 2022

Vince McMahon is stepping down as chief of WWE amid sexual misconduct probe, per CNBC. McMahon had stepped down as CEO and chairman during the initial probe a month ago. Since then, more information about the case has been released, and he is fully retiring as Chief.

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

McMahon had previously stepped away voluntarily as the board of the WWE conducted its investigation. He is under investigation for sending multiple settlements to women who have accused him of extramarital sexual misconduct. McMahon’s daughter Stephanie has been filling in as the interim CEO. She had initially stepped away from the WWE to spend more time with her family but returned when this investigation turned up.

McMahon has been involved with the WWE since 1969 in some form or another. He is credited with the rise of the wrestling industry as it is today. Fans have often wondered how long he would be in charge, and this will be a new page for the WWE. A full-time successor has not yet been named, but it could be some form of Stephanie, Vince’s son Shane or his son-in-law Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who just returned to his role earlier on Friday.