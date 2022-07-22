Report: Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown ahead of tonight’s show

Brock Lesnar is leaving tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, per Bryan Alvarez. It was reported that Lesnar was going to appear early on the show to further advance the story between him and Universal/WWE Champion Roman Reigns.

This move comes after former chairman Vince McMahon retired from his role with the company. McMahon sent a message to the talent, letting them know of his decision and that he would no longer be around. The talent got together and had a meeting which resulted in Lesnar leaving. No other reports of superstars leaving have been announced, but it doesn’t get much bigger than Lesnar.

It is unclear how long Lesnar could be away from the WWE. It could just be this episode as he deals with McMahon’s news. Alvarez also reported that Lesnar may be gone as long as McMahon is.

Brock's line was some derivative of, "If he's gone, I'm gone." — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 22, 2022

The next Premium Live Event is SummerSlam which is scheduled for Saturday, July 30. The headline of the entire show was a Last Man Standing championship match between Lesnar and Reigns. With Lesnar walking out, it remains to be seen if there will be significant changes coming to the SummerSlam card. It is often regarded as the second or third biggest event in the WWE calendar.