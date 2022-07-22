White Sox OF Luis Robert goes on 10-day IL with lightheadedness

The Chicago White Sox have placed Luis Robert on the 10-day injured list with lightheadedness and blurred vision. Robert has been one of the team’s bright spots in the first half of the season and will now look to recover from what is feeling like concussion-like symptoms.

Luis Robert is going on the IL with lightheadedness and blurred vision. Eligible to return next Friday. Symptoms have not fully resolved. Has not done any baseball activities since leaving the game last Friday. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 22, 2022

With Robert going down, look for Adam Engel and Leury Garcia to get more playing time. The White Sox are chasing the Minnesota Twins for the division lead, which has been one of the more shocking developments of the MLB season at this stage. With Robert out for a crucial division series against the Cleveland Guardians, we’ll see who can step up for Chicago.

Robert is hitting .301 with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs this season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the White Sox are moneyline favorites Friday at -150. The Guardians are listed at +130 as moneyline underdogs in the contest.