 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

White Sox OF Luis Robert goes on 10-day IL with lightheadedness

Here’s the latest on Luis Robert as he goes to the IL.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins
Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox celebrates his grand slam on the base paths against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field on July 14, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox have placed Luis Robert on the 10-day injured list with lightheadedness and blurred vision. Robert has been one of the team’s bright spots in the first half of the season and will now look to recover from what is feeling like concussion-like symptoms.

With Robert going down, look for Adam Engel and Leury Garcia to get more playing time. The White Sox are chasing the Minnesota Twins for the division lead, which has been one of the more shocking developments of the MLB season at this stage. With Robert out for a crucial division series against the Cleveland Guardians, we’ll see who can step up for Chicago.

Robert is hitting .301 with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs this season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the White Sox are moneyline favorites Friday at -150. The Guardians are listed at +130 as moneyline underdogs in the contest.

More From DraftKings Nation