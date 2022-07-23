Tour de France results: Who won Stage 20, who leads overall standings

While Belgium’s Wout van Aert wins his third stage of the 2022 Tour de France, the story is the continued dominance of Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, who took second in the Stage 20 individual time trial on Saturday. Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar finished third, but dropped another eight seconds to Vingegaard in the general classification to fall 3:34 behind before tomorrow’s final stage in Paris.

It will be a celebration from Team Jumbo - Visma, who will take home three of the four jerseys at the Tour, including Vingegaard’s yellow and Van Aert’s green after tomorrow’s final stage that ends on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. It should be a celebration with champagne for Vingegaard.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 20.

Stage 20 top finishers