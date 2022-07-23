 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France results: Who won Stage 20, who leads overall standings

We break down the results from stage 20 on Saturday.

By David Fucillo
Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo - Visma Yellow Leader Jersey crosses the finish line during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 20 a 40,7km individual time trial from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 23, 2022 in Rocamadour, France. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

While Belgium’s Wout van Aert wins his third stage of the 2022 Tour de France, the story is the continued dominance of Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, who took second in the Stage 20 individual time trial on Saturday. Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar finished third, but dropped another eight seconds to Vingegaard in the general classification to fall 3:34 behind before tomorrow’s final stage in Paris.

It will be a celebration from Team Jumbo - Visma, who will take home three of the four jerseys at the Tour, including Vingegaard’s yellow and Van Aert’s green after tomorrow’s final stage that ends on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. It should be a celebration with champagne for Vingegaard.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 20.

Stage 20 top finishers

  1. W. Van Aert, Jumbo - Visma: 00h 47’ 59’’
  2. J. Vingegaard, Jumbo - Visma00h 48’ 18’’
  3. T. Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates00h 48’ 26’’
  4. G. Thomas, Ineos Grenadiers: 00h 48’ 31’’
  5. F. Ganna, Ineos Grenadiers: 00h 48’ 41’’
  6. B. Mollema, Trek - Segafredo: 00h 49’ 21’’
  7. M. Cattaneo, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team: 00h 49’ 24’’
  8. F. Wright: Bahrain Victorious, 00h 49’ 31’’
  9. M. Schachmann, Bora - Hansgrohe: 00h 49’ 36’’
  10. J. Tratnik, Bahrain Victorious: 00h 49’ 47’’

