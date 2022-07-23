How to watch CRC Brakleen 150 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania this weekend for the 2022 CRC Brakleen 150. The Tricky Triangle of the Pocono Raceway will play host to the event. This will be the 13th time this race has been held at this track. In 2021, John Hunter Nemechek took the win in a blistering 1:13:35. This is one of the quickest races on the race scheduled and should last around an hour and 15 minutes. The race will start at noon on Saturday, July 23 and will air on Fox.

Nemechek has the best odds to make it back-to-back wins at this race installed at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Zane Smith (+500), Ryan Preece (+550), Corey Heim (+600) and Austin Hill (+600) round out the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

How to watch the CRC Brakleen 150

Date: Saturday, July 23

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Live streaming the CRC Brakleen 150 on Fox will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Here’s a look at the full starting lineup.