Bills training-camp battles to watch ahead of 2022 fantasy drafts

The Buffalo Bills enter training camp this season as arguably the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Naturally, such a lofty status indicates that their roster contains few holes and plenty of top-end talent. But while that holds true for the Bills, they still have some position battles to resolve before the start of the regular season.

In this series, we look at the most important fantasy-football position battles for each NFL team. Opportunity remains king in fantasy as you can’t deliver production without getting on the field. As such, the first step when evaluating value involves projecting — correctly — which players will win training-camp battles.

Here, we present our picks to win the Bills’ training-camp battles ahead of your 2022 fantasy drafts.

RB battle

James Cook vs. Zack Moss vs. Devin Singletary

While past running-back battles mattered comparatively little to the pass-happy Bills, the change at offensive coordinator could materially impact how often the unit leans on the ground game. As such, whether one of the returning tailbacks ends up atop the depth chart or the team’s second-round pick could well determine more than just who takes the most carries for Buffalo this season.

Our pick to win: James Cook

Neither Zack Moss nor Devin Singletary ever solidified a grip on the starting job, and perhaps that reinforced former OC Brian Daboll’s preference to dial up passes more than almost any other team. James Cook certainly has the talent to outproduce either on the ground, but his work as a receiver over the past two seasons (43 catches for 609 yards and six touchdowns) suggests that he can help the offense regardless of the play call.

WR battle

Gabriel Davis vs. Jamison Crowder vs. Isaiah McKenzie

It goes without saying that the Bills’ passing game goes through All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs. However, the rest of the receiving corps seems considerably less settled as training camp approaches. Veterans Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders have departed, leaving plenty of work for the top remaining options in Buffalo.

Our pick to win: Gabriel Davis

While Gabriel Davis’ training might focus on his client bulking up to 227 pounds, the third-year pro appeared primed for a breakout anyway. Davis has already taken over as the Bills’ go-to deep threat, averaging 16.4 yards per catch over his first two seasons and hauling in eight of his 13 career touchdowns outside of the low red zone. Look for Buffalo to feature Davis even more extensively in 2022.