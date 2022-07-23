Rams training camp battles to watch ahead of 2022 fantasy football drafts

Coming into the 2022 season as World Champions, the Los Angeles Rams are set in many positions on the field. But even the defending champs head into camp battling it out for either the starting or secondary role.

In this series, we will look at the most important fantasy football position battles for each NFL team. Opportunity is king in fantasy, as you can’t produce fantasy statistics without getting on the field. So, the first step when looking for value plays is to project — correctly — which players will win training camp battles.

Here’s a look at our picks to win the training camp battles for the Los Angeles Rams ahead of your 2022 fantasy football drafts.

RB battle

Cam Akers vs. Darrell Henderson

The Rams lost Cam Akers early in the 2021 season so Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson were the main backs for this offense. Henderson had a great year in this offense last year rushing for 688 years and five touchdowns before suffering an injury. Sony Michel signed with the Dolphins this off-season so it comes down to Akers or Henderson.

Our pick to win: Cam Akers

Akers suffered an unfortunate Achilles injury early in the 2021 season. He somehow returned for the postseason but put up less than stellar numbers for the Rams. A little worrisome heading into the new season but Akers is young and skilled enough to be the main workhorse of this offense.

WR battle

Van Jefferson vs. Allen Robinson vs Tutu Atwell

The Rams WR1 position is set with Cooper Kupp but the rest of the receiver room will be fighting for that number two spot. The race will come down to Van Jefferson and Allen Robinson. Robinson was signed in the off-season from the Chicago Bears and Jefferson is heading into his third season in the league, all with the Rams.

Our pick to win: Allen Robinson

Robinson is coming off his worst season in his career but he is getting a major upgrade in both team and at quarterback. Robinson has had quite a career even with his lack of quality quarterback, racking up over 6,000 yards and 40 touchdowns. He should win the WR2 battle relatively easy this camp and is worth a late-round pick-up in fantasy.