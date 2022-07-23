Live updates for F1 qualifying at the French Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in France this weekend for the 2022 French Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, July 24 at Circuit Paul Ricard, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10 a.m, ET, on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers, and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Charles Leclerc has the best odds to win the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -135. He is followed by Max Verstappen (+130) and Lewis Hamilton (+1400). Verstappen and Leclerc enter with the best odds to win the race on Sunday at +125 odds. Hamilton has the third-best odds at +850.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s French Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.