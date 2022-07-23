 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the French Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Le Castellet for the French Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set for Sunday’s race at Circuit Paul Ricard.

By TeddyRicketson
Valtteri Bottas (77) with the Alfa Romeo C40 during practice 2 ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 21, 2022 in Le Castellet, France.&nbsp; Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in France this weekend for the 2022 French Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, July 24 at Circuit Paul Ricard, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10 a.m, ET, on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers, and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Charles Leclerc has the best odds to win the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -135. He is followed by Max Verstappen (+130) and Lewis Hamilton (+1400). Verstappen and Leclerc enter with the best odds to win the race on Sunday at +125 odds. Hamilton has the third-best odds at +850.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s French Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 French Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Alexander Albon 23 Mercedes
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
3 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
4 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Mercedes
5 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault
6 Fernando Alonso 14 Renault
7 George Russell 63 Mercedes
8 Guanyu Zhou 24 Ferrari
9 Kevin Magnussen 20 Ferrari
10 Lance Stroll 18 Mercedes
11 Lando Norris 4 Mercedes
12 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
13 Max Verstappen 1 RBPT
14 Mick Schumacher 47 Ferrari
15 Nicholas Latifi 6 Mercedes
16 Pierre Gasly 10 RBPT
17 Sebastian Vettel 5 Mercedes
18 Sergio Pérez 11 RBPT
19 Valtteri Bottas 77 Ferrari
20 Yuki Tsunoda 22 RBPT

More From DraftKings Nation