What time is the 2022 French Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in France this weekend for the latest race. The French Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Max Verstappen sits on top of the leaderboard heading into the 12th race of the year with 208 points. Coming off a big victory, Charles Leclerc fought his way back to second place with 170 and Sergio Perez is third with 151.

The race runs 53 laps at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France. The course is 5.842 km (3.63 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 309.69 km (192.43 mi). Verstappen was able to take home the win at the 2021 French Grand Prix after passing Lewis Hamilton with two laps to go. Verstappen finished in 1:27:25.770 with Hamilton 2.904 seconds behind him. Sebastian Vettel holds the record for the fastest lap at the Circuit Paul Ricard finishing a lap in 1:32.740 in 2019.

Rightfully so, oddsmakers are still loving Verstappen heading into the weekend. He is the current favorite to take home the win on Sunday with +110 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Leclerc is the second favorite with +170 odds, followed by Hamilton at +750.

Hamilton seems to be inching closer to securing a win every weekend. It won’t be easy going up against Red Bull or Mercedes but grabbing him at +750 odds is my favorite bet of the weekend.