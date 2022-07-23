F1 live stream: How to watch the French Grand Prix via live online stream

Formula One teams and fans head to Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, Var, France this weekend for the 2022 French Grand Prix. An important weekend as we are just over halfway through the season and drivers are fighting for points in the standings. The weekend kicks off with practice on Friday and the main event will take place on Sunday, July 24th. The race will run for 53 laps for a total of 309.69 km (192.43 mi) and should take about two hours.

The French Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Oddsmakers aren’t shifting course into the weekend as Max Verstappen remains the favorite with +110 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc is the second favorite with +170, followed by Lewis Hamilton at +750.