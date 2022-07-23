San Francisco Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 San Francisco Marathon will take place on Sunday, July 24. The race will begin bright and early at 5:30 a.m. local time near the Bay Bridge. You can find the guide for the 2022 San Francisco Marathon here. This race is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon.

Start time

The 2022 San Francisco Marathon will start at 5:30 a.m. PT which will be 8:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action of the marathon will be in person.

Course map

The course will be a loop that begins at Embarcadero @ Mission and ends at Embarcadero @ Folsom. There is a time limit of six hours for the race. The course will go through the famous Fisherman’s Wharf and then runners will cross the Golden Gate Bridge.

A map of the course path can be found here.

Weather

Sunday should be a good race day in regards to the weather. At AccuWeather, the high on Sunday is 67 degrees with a low of 57. The weather description is “area of low clouds, then sun” with a 0% chance of rain.

Prize money

Prize money for the San Francisco Marathon hasn’t been offered since 2005 and that isn’t expected to change this year.

Who won the last race?

The race wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When it returned in 2021, Gregory Billington won the men’s marathon in 2:20:42. He also picked up the victory in the 2019 edition of the race. The fastest women’s runner was Judith Corachan Vaquera who finished in 2:55:33.