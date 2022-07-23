Tour de France, Stage 20: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The final competitive stage of the 2022 Tour de France is here, with two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar needing basically a miracle to catch the leader in Jonas Vingegaard in the last of the two time trials of this year’s Tour that bookend the event.

If Vingegaard doesn’t fall off the bike, he’s likely fine during the 40.7 km Race of Truth on Saturday. He holds a 3:26 advantage over Pogacar, and with the riders heading to Paris and the Champs-Elysees on Sunday in what should be a mostly ceremonial coronation for the Danish victor, it’s all but over for the final maillot jaune.

But Wout van Aert will look to win yet another stage in this year’s tour, as the Jumbo - Visma teammate of Vingegaard continues his impressive Tour as the elite sprinter in the world.

TV schedule

Date: Saturday, July 23

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

J. Vingegaard, Jumbo - Visma: 75H 45’ 44’’ T. Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates: 3:21 behind ’G. Thomas, Ineos Grenadiers: 8:00 D. Gaudu, Groupama - Fdj: 11:05 N. Quintana, Team Arkea - Samsic: 13:35

Stage winner

Wout Van Aert: -120

Filippo Ganna: +275

Jonas Vingegaard: +700

Tadej Pogacar: +700

Geraint Thomas: +900

Stefan Kung: +1600

Stefan Bissegger: +2200

Christophe Laporte: +3500

Brandon McNulty: +3500

Yves Lampaert: +3500

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -10000

Tadej Pogacar: +2800

Geraint Thomas: +30000

Rest of field: +100000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300