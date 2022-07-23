 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tour de France, Stage 20: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 20 of the 2022 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo - Visma Yellow Leader Jersey crosses the finishing line during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 19 a 188,3km stage from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 22, 2022 in Cahors, France. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The final competitive stage of the 2022 Tour de France is here, with two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar needing basically a miracle to catch the leader in Jonas Vingegaard in the last of the two time trials of this year’s Tour that bookend the event.

If Vingegaard doesn’t fall off the bike, he’s likely fine during the 40.7 km Race of Truth on Saturday. He holds a 3:26 advantage over Pogacar, and with the riders heading to Paris and the Champs-Elysees on Sunday in what should be a mostly ceremonial coronation for the Danish victor, it’s all but over for the final maillot jaune.

But Wout van Aert will look to win yet another stage in this year’s tour, as the Jumbo - Visma teammate of Vingegaard continues his impressive Tour as the elite sprinter in the world.

TV schedule

Date: Saturday, July 23
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Image of map of Stage 20 of the 2022 Tour de France from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour.
Map of Stage 20 of the 2022 Tour de France from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour.
Image of elevation profile of Stage 20 of the 2022 Tour de France from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour.
Elevation profile of Stage 20 of the 2022 Tour de France from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour.

Current leaderboard

  1. J. Vingegaard, Jumbo - Visma: 75H 45’ 44’’
  2. T. Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates: 3:21 behind
  3. ’G. Thomas, Ineos Grenadiers: 8:00
  4. D. Gaudu, Groupama - Fdj: 11:05
  5. N. Quintana, Team Arkea - Samsic: 13:35

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Wout Van Aert: -120
Filippo Ganna: +275
Jonas Vingegaard: +700
Tadej Pogacar: +700
Geraint Thomas: +900
Stefan Kung: +1600
Stefan Bissegger: +2200
Christophe Laporte: +3500
Brandon McNulty: +3500
Yves Lampaert: +3500

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -10000
Tadej Pogacar: +2800
Geraint Thomas: +30000
Rest of field: +100000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

More From DraftKings Nation