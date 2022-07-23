Tour de France, Stage 20: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The final competitive stage of the 2022 Tour de France is here, with two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar needing basically a miracle to catch the leader in Jonas Vingegaard in the last of the two time trials of this year’s Tour that bookend the event.
If Vingegaard doesn’t fall off the bike, he’s likely fine during the 40.7 km Race of Truth on Saturday. He holds a 3:26 advantage over Pogacar, and with the riders heading to Paris and the Champs-Elysees on Sunday in what should be a mostly ceremonial coronation for the Danish victor, it’s all but over for the final maillot jaune.
But Wout van Aert will look to win yet another stage in this year’s tour, as the Jumbo - Visma teammate of Vingegaard continues his impressive Tour as the elite sprinter in the world.
TV schedule
Date: Saturday, July 23
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- J. Vingegaard, Jumbo - Visma: 75H 45’ 44’’
- T. Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates: 3:21 behind
- ’G. Thomas, Ineos Grenadiers: 8:00
- D. Gaudu, Groupama - Fdj: 11:05
- N. Quintana, Team Arkea - Samsic: 13:35
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Wout Van Aert: -120
Filippo Ganna: +275
Jonas Vingegaard: +700
Tadej Pogacar: +700
Geraint Thomas: +900
Stefan Kung: +1600
Stefan Bissegger: +2200
Christophe Laporte: +3500
Brandon McNulty: +3500
Yves Lampaert: +3500
Overall winner
Jonas Vingegaard: -10000
Tadej Pogacar: +2800
Geraint Thomas: +30000
Rest of field: +100000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300