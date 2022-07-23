 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 21: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 21 of the 2022 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By Collin Sherwin

Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo - Visma - Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates with his Sports director Grischa Niermann of Germany as overall race winner after the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 20 a 40,7km individual time trial from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 23, 2022 in Rocamadour, France. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

It is the final day of the 2022 Tour de France, and it will be a coronation for Jonas Vingegaard, as the Danish rider for team Jumbo - Visma will be the winner of the yellow jersey and champion of one of the most challenging physical contests on earth.

The traditional ending of the last stage down the Champs-Elysees will see plenty of domestiques looking for an opportunity to claim the most famous stage in all of Grand Tour racing. The winner of the final day of Le Tour will be a part of history, and honored before Vingegaard claims his championship atop the podium on Sunday afternoon in Paris.

TV schedule

Date: Sunday, July 24
Time: 10:20 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Image of map of Stage 21 of the 2022 Tour de France from Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées.
Map of Stage 21 of the 2022 Tour de France from Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées.
Image of elevation profile of Stage 21 of the 2022 Tour de France from Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées.
Elevation profile of Stage 21 of the 2022 Tour de France from Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées.

Current leaderboard

  1. J. Vingegaard, Jumbo - Visma: 76H 33’ 57’’
  2. T. Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates: 3:34 behind
  3. G. Thomas, Ineos Grenadiers 8:13
  4. D. Gaudu, Groupama - Fdj 13:56
  5. A. Vlasov, Bora - Hansgrohe 16:37

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Jasper Philipsen +200
Fabio Jakobsen +380
Wout Van Aert +400
Dylan Groenewegen +550
Mads Pedersen +900
Caleb Ewan +1000

Overall winner

Unavailable from DraftKings Sportsbook, as Jonas Vingegaard is going to win.

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

