Tour de France, Stage 21: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

It is the final day of the 2022 Tour de France, and it will be a coronation for Jonas Vingegaard, as the Danish rider for team Jumbo - Visma will be the winner of the yellow jersey and champion of one of the most challenging physical contests on earth.

The traditional ending of the last stage down the Champs-Elysees will see plenty of domestiques looking for an opportunity to claim the most famous stage in all of Grand Tour racing. The winner of the final day of Le Tour will be a part of history, and honored before Vingegaard claims his championship atop the podium on Sunday afternoon in Paris.

TV schedule

Date: Sunday, July 24

Time: 10:20 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

J. Vingegaard, Jumbo - Visma: 76H 33’ 57’’ T. Pogacar, Uae Team Emirates: 3:34 behind G. Thomas, Ineos Grenadiers 8:13 D. Gaudu, Groupama - Fdj 13:56 A. Vlasov, Bora - Hansgrohe 16:37

Stage winner

Jasper Philipsen +200

Fabio Jakobsen +380

Wout Van Aert +400

Dylan Groenewegen +550

Mads Pedersen +900

Caleb Ewan +1000

Overall winner

Unavailable from DraftKings Sportsbook, as Jonas Vingegaard is going to win.

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300