Who won NASCAR’s Fan Appreciation 400 race last year?

NASCAR heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania for this weekend's Cup Series Race. This will be the lone race at the Pocono Raceway this season as the Tricky Triangle plays host to the 2022 M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400. This race was called the Explore the Poconos Mountains 350 a year ago but was extended back to its 400-mile length with M&M’s taking over the sponsorship. This year’s race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 24 and will air on USA.

This race has been a part of the NASCAR race schedule in some fashion every year since 1974. Most recently, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have starred at the Pocono Raceway. Busch won the races in 2017, 2018 and in 2021. Hamlin took the races in the middle in 2019 and 2020. Busch won last year’s race in 2:26:49 when the race was still 140 laps. His first two victories were with the 160-lap format, which they are returning to this year.

Busch heads into this year’s race with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +700. He is followed closely by Kyle Larson (+800), Hamlin (+800) and Chase Elliott (+800) as the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag.