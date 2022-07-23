NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Fan Appreciation 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania for this weekend’s race. The Tricky Triangle will play host to the 2022 M&M Fan Appreciation 400 on Sunday, July 24. Before we go to the race, qualifying will be held on Saturday, July 23 at 3:20 p.m. ET on USA.

The Pocono Raceway will utilize a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session for all drivers as they are split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will then run a single-lap, one-car qualifier, with the five fastest drivers advancing to the Final Round. Group B will then repeat this process with their top five fastest drivers advancing to the final qualifying round. The 10 remaining drivers will then run a new single-car, one-lap qualifying lap to settle the first five rows in the starting lineup. The fastest driver from the Final Round will earn the coveted pole position spot.

Kyle Busch has the best odds to win the pole position installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+800), Denny Hamlin (+800), Chase Elliot (+800) and Ross Chastain (+900) for the best odds to win the pole position for the 2022 M&M Fan Appreciation 400.