How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Fan Appreciation 400 online via live stream.

NASCAR will be in Long Pond, Pennsylvania this week for its events. The Pocono Raceway will play host to the 2022 M&M Fan Appreciation 400 on Sunday, July 24. Before the race, the Tricky Triangle will hold qualifying on Saturday, July 23 at 3:20 p.m. ET on USA.

The Pocono Raceway will utilize a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session for all drivers as they are split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will then run a single-lap, one-car qualifier, with the five fastest drivers advancing to the Final Round. Group B will then repeat this process with their top five fastest drivers advancing to the final qualifying round. The 10 remaining drivers will then run a new single-car, one-lap qualifying lap to settle the first five rows in the starting lineup. The fastest driver from the Final Round will earn the coveted pole position spot.

Kyle Busch has the best odds to win the pole position installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+800), Denny Hamlin (+800), Chase Elliot (+800) and Ross Chastain (+900) for the best odds to win the pole position for the 2022 M&M Fan Appreciation 400.

How to watch qualifying for the Fan Appreciation 400

Date: Saturday, July 23

Time: 3:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at USA Network. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.