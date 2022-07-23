 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Fan Appreciation 400

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Fan Appreciation 400 at the Pocono Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
Cars in turn one during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 on July 17, 2022, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. New Hampshire. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania for this weekend’s race. The Tricky Triangle will play host to the 2022 M&M Fan Appreciation 400 on Sunday, July 24. Before we get to the race, qualifying will be held on Saturday, July 23 at 3:20 p.m. ET on USA.

The Pocono Raceway utilizes a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session for all drivers as they are split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will then run a single-lap, one-car qualifier, with the five fastest drivers advancing to the Final Round. Group B will then repeat this process with their top five fastest drivers advancing to the final qualifying round. The 10 remaining drivers will then run a new single-car, one-lap qualifying lap to settle the first five rows in the starting lineup. The fastest driver from the Final Round will earn pole position for Sunday’s race.

Kyle Busch, who won last year’s race, has the best odds to win the pole position installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+800), Denny Hamlin (+800), Chase Elliot (+800) and Ross Chastain (+900) for the best odds to win the pole position for the 2022 M&M Fan Appreciation 400.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Fan Appreciation 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 M&M Fan Appreciation 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation