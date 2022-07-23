 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Explore the Poconos 250 Xfinity series race online via live stream.

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Explore the Poconos 250 qualifying on Saturday at Pocono Raceway online.

By TeddyRicketson
Riley Herbst, driver of the #98 Monster Energy Ford, and Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 09, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Saturday, July 23 at 10:05 a.m. ET as drivers gear up for the 2022 Explore the Poconos 250 from the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Saturday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

Ty Gibbs enters with the best odds to win the 2022 Explore the Poconos 250 installed at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is tied with Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier (+600), Josh Berry (+700) and Noah Gragson (+900) all follow for the drivers with the best odds to win the race on Saturday afternoon.

How to watch qualifying for the Explore the Poconos 250

Date: Saturday, July 23
Time: 10:05 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Network

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at USA Network. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

More From DraftKings Nation