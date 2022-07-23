How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Explore the Poconos 250 Xfinity series race online via live stream.

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Saturday, July 23 at 10:05 a.m. ET as drivers gear up for the 2022 Explore the Poconos 250 from the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Saturday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

Ty Gibbs enters with the best odds to win the 2022 Explore the Poconos 250 installed at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is tied with Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier (+600), Josh Berry (+700) and Noah Gragson (+900) all follow for the drivers with the best odds to win the race on Saturday afternoon.

How to watch qualifying for the Explore the Poconos 250

Date: Saturday, July 23

Time: 10:05 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at USA Network. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.