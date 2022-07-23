 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Explore the Poconos 225 Xfinity race at Poconos Raceway

We provide live updates from qualifying as the starting lineup is set for this week’s Explore The Poconos 225 Xfinity Series race.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR is in Long Pond, Pennsylvania for its races this weekend. The Xfinity Series will run the 2022 Explore the Poconos 225 with the Pocono Raceway playing host to the event. The Tricky Triangle is always a track that fans look forward to, and they will see plenty of it on Saturday, July 23. Ahead of the race starting at 5 p.m. ET, qualifying will run at 10:05 a.m. ET and will air on USA.

The Pocono Raceway will utilize a one-lap qualifying system. After a 20-minute warm-up/practice session, all of the drivers will run a single-lap one-car qualifier. The starting lineup will be set based on the times from their lap. The fastest driver will be awarded the coveted pole position for the race later that afternoon.

Ty Gibbs enters with the best odds to win the 2022 Explore the Poconos 250 installed at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is tied with Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier (+600), Josh Berry (+700) and Noah Gragson (+900) all follow for the drivers with the best odds to win the race on Saturday afternoon.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Explore the Poconos 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Explore the Poconos 225 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Brett Moffitt 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Stefan Parsons 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Cole Custer 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 David Starr 08
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Timmy Hill 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Santino Ferrucci 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Jesse Iwuji 34
24 Patrick Emerling 35
25 Alex Labbe 36
26 Kyle Sieg 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Rajah Caruth 44
29 Sage Karam 45
30 Brennan Poole 47
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Brandon Brown 68
36 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77
37 Josh Williams 78
38 Mason Massey 91
39 Riley Herbst 98

