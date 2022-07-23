NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Explore the Poconos 225 Xfinity race at Poconos Raceway

NASCAR is in Long Pond, Pennsylvania for its races this weekend. The Xfinity Series will run the 2022 Explore the Poconos 225 with the Pocono Raceway playing host to the event. The Tricky Triangle is always a track that fans look forward to, and they will see plenty of it on Saturday, July 23. Ahead of the race starting at 5 p.m. ET, qualifying will run at 10:05 a.m. ET and will air on USA.

The Pocono Raceway will utilize a one-lap qualifying system. After a 20-minute warm-up/practice session, all of the drivers will run a single-lap one-car qualifier. The starting lineup will be set based on the times from their lap. The fastest driver will be awarded the coveted pole position for the race later that afternoon.

Ty Gibbs enters with the best odds to win the 2022 Explore the Poconos 250 installed at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is tied with Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier (+600), Josh Berry (+700) and Noah Gragson (+900) all follow for the drivers with the best odds to win the race on Saturday afternoon.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Explore the Poconos 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.