How to watch Explore the Poconos 225 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania this weekend for the Explore the Poconos 225. The Pocono Raceway will host the event on Saturday, July 23. The race begins at 5:00 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at USANetwork.com.

The race is 90 laps around the 2.5-mile circuit. This will be the seventh iteration of this race, and it will also occur later in the race season than the other versions. Austin Cindric won the 2021 race in 1:54:53, and this year’s race can be expected to take about two hours.

Ty Gibbs enters with the best odds to win the race installed at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Allgaier (+600), Cole Custer (+600), Noah Gragson (+700) and Josh Berry (+700) round out the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Explore the Poconos 225 Xfinity Race.

How to watch the Explore the Poconos 225

Date: Saturday, July 23

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USANetwork.com

Live streaming the Explore the Poconos 225 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.