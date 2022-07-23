What time is the 2022 Explore the Poconos 225 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, July 23 with the Explore The Poconos 225 at Poconos Raceway. The race starts at 5 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is 90 laps and usually lasts around two hours. The last three races have taken 1:54:53 (2021), 2:05:44 (2020) and 2:09:30 (2019).

Austin Cindric won this race last season and will head into the weekend tied for the ninth-best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook at +1500 to repeat. Ty Gibbs and Cole Custer are the co-favorites of this event with +450 odds, followed by Justin Allgaier (+600), Josh Berry (+700) and Noah Gragson (+900) to round out the top five.

Allgaier took the checkered flag last weekend, winning the Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, edging out Trevor Bayne and Brandon Brown as the top three drivers in the race.