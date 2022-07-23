Joet Gonzalez vs. Issac Dogboe live stream: How to watch featherweight title bout via live online stream

Joet Gonzalez and Issac Dogboe are set to square off on Saturday, July 23, for the WBO International featherweight title. The bout will take place at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota. The two fighters are the main event on a two-fight card that is set to start at 10 p.m ET. Gonzalez and Dogboe will walk to the ring at approximately 11:30 pm ET.

Gonzalez (25-2) is coming off a win in his last fight against Jeo Santisima, where he won the WBO Strap. He was 23-0 before losing to Shakur Stevens in 2019. Gonzalez has rebounded to win twice since then, with one additional loss. With a win, Gonzalez could have a chance at the WBO World Title in the coming months.

Dogboe (23-2) enters Saturday’s contest riding a three-fight winning streak. He hasn’t been in the ring since November 2021, so there could be some rust when fight time comes around. In his last fight, Dogboe defeated Christopher to win the NABO Featherweight championship. Similar to Gonzalez, he hopes to have a chance at the WBO world title with a win.

How to live stream Gonzalez vs. Dogboe

Date: Saturday, July

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Main ring walks: 11:30 p.m. ET (estimated)

Live stream: ESPN+ via WatchESPN and ESPN app

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.