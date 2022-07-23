What time will Joet Gonzalez vs. Issac Dogboe fight start on Saturday, July 23

Joet Gonzalez and Issac Dogboe will square off on Saturday, July 23, at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota. The bout will be for the WBO International featherweight title, with the winner possibly having a chance at the WBO World Title in the coming months. Gonzalez and Dogboe will be the second fight of two fight card.

Gonzalez (25-2) will be fighting in his second match of the year on Saturday. His previous bout was against Joe Santisima when he won via knockout. Gonzalez is 2-2 in his last four fights alternating wins and losses. Dogboe ( 23-2) has not been in the ring since 2021 when he defeated Christopher Diaz. After suffering back-to-back losses, Dogboe has rebounded to win three straight fights.

Gonzalez is the favorite to win this bout on DraftKings Sportsbook at -250 to win, with Dogboe’s odds at +190. On the undercard, oddsmakers are projecting a well-matched fight, with Flores Jr. and Cabrera at -105 and -125 to win, respectively.

