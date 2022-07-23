Evelyn Bermudez vs. Yairineth Altuve live stream: How to watch junior flyweight title bout online via live stream

Evelyn Bermudez will square off against Yarineth Altuve in defense of the unified women’s junior light flyweight title. The two will be the main event of a six-fight card set to take place on Saturday, July 23rd, in San Lorenzo, Argentina. The main event will begin at roughly 10 p.m ET.

Bermudez is the current champion and enters the bout with a 16-1 record. She has a four-fight win streak and has won the last three bouts by way of a stoppage. The last fight that she didn’t win was a draw against Silvia Torres in 2019.

Altuve enters the bout at 11-3, but she doesn’t share the same level of recent success as her opponent. She is 2-2 in her last four fights, but she has won the previous two, so that bodes well in her favor. Altuve has won her last two fights by way of unanimous decision.

The fight will be available on TyC Sports in Argentina and will start at roughly 7 p.m E.T. Streaming information for the United States and United Kingdom have not been announced.

Full Card for Evelyn Bermudez vs. Yairineth Altuve