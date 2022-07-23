Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 3M Open on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 3M Open, and Scott Piercy holds a three-shot lead over Emiliano Grillo, and a five-shot advantage on Callum Tarren. The rest of the field is at least six shots adrift of Piercy, who is in search of his fifth PGA TOUR victory.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Piercy is the chalk to win at +250 with a score of -13, with the pre-tournament favorite Tony Finau at -7 the second choice at +500. Grillo is also +500, with another -7 competitor in Sungjae Im checking in at +700.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. PGA TOUR Live will cover every shot beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET, with the Golf Channel taking over from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. for broadcast television. CBS for over-the-air TV and and Paramount+ are the broadcast venue from 3 p.m - 6 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 3M Open from Blaine, Minnesota on Saturday.