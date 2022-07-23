Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 3M Open on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 3M Open, and Scott Piercy holds a three-shot lead over Emiliano Grillo, and a five-shot advantage on Callum Tarren. The rest of the field is at least six shots adrift of Piercy, who is in search of his fifth PGA TOUR victory.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Piercy is the chalk to win at +250 with a score of -13, with the pre-tournament favorite Tony Finau at -7 the second choice at +500. Grillo is also +500, with another -7 competitor in Sungjae Im checking in at +700.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. PGA TOUR Live will cover every shot beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET, with the Golf Channel taking over from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. for broadcast television. CBS for over-the-air TV and and Paramount+ are the broadcast venue from 3 p.m - 6 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 3M Open from Blaine, Minnesota on Saturday.
2022 3M Open Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|10:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Scott Piercy
|Emiliano Grillo
|Callum Tarren
|9:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Tony Finau
|Robert Streb
|Tom Hoge
|9:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Adam Hadwin
|David Skinns
|Jim Knous
|9:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Sungjae Im
|Doug Ghim
|Patton Kizzire
|9:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Matthias Schwab
|Bo Van Pelt
|Tyler Duncan
|9:29 AM
|Tee #1
|Lee Hodges
|Jared Wolfe
|Chesson Hadley
|9:29 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Brown
|Paul Goydos
|Jonathan Byrd
|9:18 AM
|Tee #1
|Peter Malnati
|Cam Davis
|Adam Long
|9:18 AM
|Tee #10
|Chez Reavie
|Cameron Champ
|Kevin Chappell
|9:07 AM
|Tee #1
|Greyson Sigg
|Danny Willett
|Brice Garnett
|9:07 AM
|Tee #10
|J.J. Henry
|Maverick McNealy
|George McNeill
|8:56 AM
|Tee #1
|Chase Seiffert
|Roger Sloan
|Andrew Putnam
|8:56 AM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Palmer
|Rickie Fowler
|Brendon Todd
|8:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Paul Barjon
|Scott Gutschewski
|Ricky Barnes
|8:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Austin Smotherman
|Bo Hoag
|Nick Hardy
|8:34 AM
|Tee #1
|David Lingmerth
|James Hahn
|Andrew Novak
|8:34 AM
|Tee #10
|Jonas Blixt
|Dawie van der Walt
|Chris Gotterup
|8:23 AM
|Tee #1
|J.T. Poston
|Aaron Baddeley
|Wyndham Clark
|8:23 AM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Brehm
|Adam Schenk
|Hank Lebioda
|8:12 AM
|Tee #1
|Rick Lamb
|Matt Wallace
|C.T. Pan
|8:12 AM
|Tee #10
|Grayson Murray
|Hayden Buckley
|Jason Day
|8:01 AM
|Tee #1
|Stewart Cink
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Michael Thompson
|8:01 AM
|Tee #10
|Greg Chalmers
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Kelly Kraft
|7:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Camilo Villegas
|Cameron Percy
|Michael Gligic
|7:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Matthew NeSmith
|Joohyung Kim
|Troy Merritt