Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, July 23

The MLB will hold a full slate of games on Saturday, July 23. There will be 16 total games as the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox will play a doubleheader, with the first game starting the day’s schedule. The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics will close the night with first pitch set for 9:07 p.m. ET.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, July 23

Toronto Blue Jays ML vs. Red Sox (-145)

When you score 28 runs in a game, people are going to notice. The Blue Jays went nuts on Friday night but hopefully didn’t get all of their scoring done in just one game. It was so impressive that they even had an inside-the-park grand slam. They have young star Alek Manoah taking the mound, who has shined this season just as much as he did on the mic at the All-Star Game. Toronto continues the momentum and picks up the win.

Justin Verlander over 6.5 strikeouts vs. Mariners (-140)

This will be the fifth time Verlander has faced the Seattle Mariners this season. He has struck out eight, three, six and 12 batters in those games. Verlander once again finds himself in the conversation for the AL Cy Young award with how good he has been this year for the Houston Astros. He will punch out at least seven on Saturday.

Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers over 7.5 runs (-115)

These teams combined for 11 runs Friday as the Brew Crew picked up the win in extra innings. On Saturday, Jose Urena takes the mound and has been shaky since he came up with the Miami Marlins. This will be his first start against his old team, and I think they get to him early and often. I don’t expect this one to get up to 11 runs, but the teams will combine for at least eight.

Didi Gregorious over 0.5 hits vs. Cubs (-200)

Gregorious is no stranger to facing off against Chicago Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. He is 11-38 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs in his career against Stroman. The 32-year-old veteran is looking to get back into the hit column, and he will tally at least one Saturday against an old foe.

