Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, July 23

16 games are on deck for the MLB slate on Saturday, July 23 including a pair of divisional matchups. The Cleveland Guardians will look to add to their four-game win streak as they face the Chicago White Sox, while the Los Angeles Dodgers take their 2-0 series lead over the San Francisco Giants into Saturday night’s matchup. With exciting matchups on the schedule here are our favorite MLB player props for Saturday.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, July 23

Anthony Rizzo over 1.5 total bases vs. Orioles (+125)

Rizzo faces Jordan Lyles on the hill today and has a career .286 batting average against the righty. Rizzo also fares much better against right-handed pitchers with a .232 batting average versus a .207 mark against lefties. Paired with a New York Yankees hitting lineup firing on all cylinders, Rizzo should be in for a successful day at the plate Saturday.

Mookie Betts over 0.5 hits vs. Giants (-270)

The Dodgers are up 2-0 in their series with the Giants and it’s coincided with an impressive display from Betts, including a three-RBI performance in the opener. The Dodgers All-Star now faces Alex Wood Saturday with a career .385 batting average against the lefty. Betts is riding a four-game streak with a hit and after Saturday’s matchup make it five straight games.

Marcus Stroman under 5.5 strikeouts vs. Phillies (-175)

Stroman has faced the Philadelphia Phillies in 10 appearances over his career and has averaged 4.2 strikeouts throughout that time span. The righty only averages 4.4 innings against the Phillies and struck out five batters in through five innings in his last game. It’s hard to bet against the trends here, and we’re sticking with the under for Saturday’s matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.